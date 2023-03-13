Addressing policy trade-offs: New Zealand’s Pacific regional labour mobility scheme

Addressing these challenges has required:

A co-ordinated response: New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) administers the RSE scheme, with the involvement of other New Zealand ministries – including Housing and Urban Development, Social Development, Pacific Peoples, and Primary Industries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) supports Pacific countries to maximise their participation, and New Zealand High Commissions in partner countries help identify challenges or concerns raised by partner country stakeholders and co-ordinate with sending countries.

Building capacity: Employers in New Zealand (or their representatives) are generally responsible for selecting individual participants, overseen by a labour sending unit in the partner country. MFAT supports Pacific countries to maximise their participation, including by building the capacity of these labour-sending units and offering skills training for workers while in New Zealand.

Reducing the cost of sending remittances: As one of the government’s policy coherence priorities, MFAT is working with the Reserve Bank and the Department of Internal Affairs to influence banking services and reduce costs.

Supporting economic reintegration through complementary development initiatives: Together with Australia, MFAT funds economic re‑integration initiatives in some countries. For example, VLAB, a start-up in Vanuatu that receives funding from New Zealand, supports returned seasonal workers to complete training and establish or grow a business.

Impact research: The RSE Scheme has been the subject of a range of research and impact studies, which have helped to inform policy. Other research has also been commissioned at the request of Pacific partner countries (e.g. through the PACER Plus implementation unit funded by Australia and New Zealand).