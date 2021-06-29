A development-friendly approach to returning stolen assets

Switzerland's foreign policy aims to promote the rule of law, justice, transparency and welfare. The global problem of corruption is an obstacle to achieving these goals, and annual losses to developing countries from illicitly acquired assets are estimated to total between USD 20-40 billion. Switzerland is therefore taking measures to combat corruption at both domestic and international level. This includes the identification, freezing, confiscation and return of stolen assets. This raises challenging questions: how can international co-operation, which is essential for the confiscation of assets, be facilitated? How can confiscated assets be returned to support sustainable development, while preventing them from being stolen again or misused?