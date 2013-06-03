Skip to main content
Decentralisation and Economic Growth - Part 2: The Impact on Economic Activity, Productivity and Investment

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4559gp7pzw-en
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Balázs Égert
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Blöchliger, H. and B. Égert (2013), “Decentralisation and Economic Growth - Part 2: The Impact on Economic Activity, Productivity and Investment”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4559gp7pzw-en.
