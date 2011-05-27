Skip to main content
Cycle Extraction: A Comparison of the Phase-Average Trend Method, the Hodrick-Prescott and Christiano-Fitzgerald Filters

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9srt7f8g0-en
Authors
Ronny Nilsson, Gyorgy Gyomai
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nilsson, R. and G. Gyomai (2011), “Cycle Extraction: A Comparison of the Phase-Average Trend Method, the Hodrick-Prescott and Christiano-Fitzgerald Filters”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2011/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9srt7f8g0-en.
