Cost benefit analysis and the environment

How to best cover impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem services
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2f6w8b25l-en
Anil Markandya
OECD Environment Working Papers
Markandya, A. (2016), “Cost benefit analysis and the environment: How to best cover impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem services”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 101, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2f6w8b25l-en.
