Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Corporate Net Lending

A Review of Recent Trends
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/044308023722
Authors
Christophe André, Stéphanie Guichard, Mike Kennedy, Dave Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

André, C. et al. (2007), “Corporate Net Lending: A Review of Recent Trends”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 583, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/044308023722.
Go to top