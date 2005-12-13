Skip to main content
Coping with the Inevitable Adjustment in the US Current Account

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/572327145660
Authors
Peter Jarrett
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jarrett, P. (2005), “Coping with the Inevitable Adjustment in the US Current Account”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 467, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/572327145660.
