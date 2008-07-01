Skip to main content
Coping with Labour Shortages

How to bring outsiders back to the labour market
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241250744525
Authors
Ekkehard Ernst
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ernst, E. (2008), “Coping with Labour Shortages: How to bring outsiders back to the labour market”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 619, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241250744525.
