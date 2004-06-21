Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Coping with Ageing

A Dynamic Approach to Quantify the Impact of Alternative Policy Options on Future Labour Supply in OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224538175006
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Romain Duval, Florence Jaumotte
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J., R. Duval and F. Jaumotte (2004), “Coping with Ageing: A Dynamic Approach to Quantify the Impact of Alternative Policy Options on Future Labour Supply in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 371, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224538175006.
Go to top