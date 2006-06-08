Consumption Tax Trends 2006

This publication presents information about VAT/GST and excise duty rates in OECD member countries as well as information about indirect tax topics such as international aspects of VAT development and application of VAT to small and medium-size enterprises. It also describes a range of taxation provisions in OECD member countries, such as the taxation of motor vehicles, tobacco and alcoholic beverages. Finally, it presents the structure and excerpts of the International VAT/GST Guidelines.