The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Competition Policy and the Informal Economy in February 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Gabon, Jordan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Romania, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United States, Zambia, the World Bank, Cuts International and several experts, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition Policy and the Informal Economy
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
