Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Compact City Policies

A Comparative Assessment
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167865-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Green Growth Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
日本語
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Compact City Policies: A Comparative Assessment, OECD Green Growth Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167865-en.
Go to top