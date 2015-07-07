Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Climate Change Risks and Adaptation

Linking Policy and Economics
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264234611-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Climate Change Risks and Adaptation: Linking Policy and Economics, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264234611-en.
Go to top