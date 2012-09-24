Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Choosing the Pace of Fiscal Consolidation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92n2xg106g-en
Authors
Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rawdanowicz, Ł. (2012), “Choosing the Pace of Fiscal Consolidation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 992, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92n2xg106g-en.
Go to top