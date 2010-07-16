Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Catching-up and Inflation in Europe

Balassa-Samuelson, Engel's Law and Other Culprits
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmblscvdk7d-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2010), “Catching-up and Inflation in Europe: Balassa-Samuelson, Engel's Law and Other Culprits”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 792, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmblscvdk7d-en.
Go to top