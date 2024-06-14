Skip to main content
Carbon Taxes and CO2 Emissions Targets

Results from the IEA Model
https://doi.org/10.1787/431042862776
E. Lakis Vouyoukas
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Vouyoukas, E. (1992), “Carbon Taxes and CO2 Emissions Targets: Results from the IEA Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/431042862776.
