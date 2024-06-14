Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Capital, Energy and Labour Substitution

The Supply Block in OECD Medium-Term Models
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/117343004583
Authors
Patrick Artus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Artus, P. (1983), “Capital, Energy and Labour Substitution: The Supply Block in OECD Medium-Term Models”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/117343004583.
Go to top