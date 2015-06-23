Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Can Pro-growth Policies Lift all Boats?

An Analysis Based on Household Disposable Income
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrh8dh5wg7-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Alain de Serres, Nicolas Ruiz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Causa, O., A. de Serres and N. Ruiz (2015), “Can Pro-growth Policies Lift all Boats?: An Analysis Based on Household Disposable Income”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1180, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrh8dh5wg7-en.
Go to top