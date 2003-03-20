This handbook is a practical manual on the design and implementation of business tendency surveys, which ask company managers about the current situation of their business and about their plans and expectations for the future. In this book, the OECD draws on over 20 years of experience to provide, together with the European Commission, a set of harmonised business tendency surveys to collect qualitative information including economic analysis and forecasting from business managers in the manufacturing, construction, trade and service sectors.
Business Tendency Surveys
A Handbook