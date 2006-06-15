Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Boosting Competition in Ireland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/741520025080
Authors
David Rae, Line Vogt, Michael Wise
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rae, D., L. Vogt and M. Wise (2006), “Boosting Competition in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 491, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/741520025080.
Go to top