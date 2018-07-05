An increasing number of firms recognise that making sense of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) makes business sense. Through its SDG Action Plan, the OECD is committed to leveraging its capacity and expertise in a wide range of areas, from data collection to dialogue and peer-learning. This Policy Note explores ways in which the private sector can contribute to the SDGs while putting them at the centre of decision-making. It builds on the outcomes of the Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) meeting on “Better Business for 2030: Putting the SDGs at the Core”, held on 11 July 2017 at the OECD headquarters in Paris.