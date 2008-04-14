Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Avoiding the Value Added Tax

Theory and Cross-Country Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242167601452
Authors
Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. (2008), “Avoiding the Value Added Tax: Theory and Cross-Country Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 604, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242167601452.
Go to top