Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Avoiding Debt Traps

Financial Backstops and Structural Reforms
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hhtt5mr-en
Authors
Pier Carlo Padoan, Urban Sila, Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Padoan, P., U. Sila and P. van den Noord (2012), “Avoiding Debt Traps: Financial Backstops and Structural Reforms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 976, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hhtt5mr-en.
Go to top