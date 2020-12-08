Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Automatic Exchange of Information

Guide on Promoting and Assessing Compliance by Financial Institutions
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7655bed0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Automatic Exchange of Information: Guide on Promoting and Assessing Compliance by Financial Institutions, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7655bed0-en.
Go to top