Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Asset Prices and Monetary Policy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/152217364457
Authors
Mike Kennedy, Angel Palerm, Charles Pigott, Flavia Terribile
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Kennedy, M. et al. (1998), “Asset Prices and Monetary Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 188, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/152217364457.
Go to top