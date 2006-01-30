Skip to main content
Alternative Measures of Well-Being

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/832614168015
Authors
Romina Boarini, Åsa Johansson, Marco Mira d'Ercole
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boarini, R., Å. Johansson and M. Mira d'Ercole (2006), “Alternative Measures of Well-Being”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 476, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/832614168015.
