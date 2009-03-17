Skip to main content
Agricultural Policies in Emerging Economies 2009

Monitoring and Evaluation
https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_emerging-2009-en
OECD
Agricultural Policies in Emerging Economies
OECD (2009), Agricultural Policies in Emerging Economies 2009: Monitoring and Evaluation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_emerging-2009-en.
