- What has been achieved in rural finance and institutional reform during more than a decade of transition and what challenges remain? - What are the special needs of South Eastern European countries to attract agricultural credit and finance to their troubled agro-food sectors? - What should be the role of governments to facilitate the development of sustainable rural finance and credit systems? - How should the banking sector innovate to respond to significant transformations in farm ownership and production structure? - What are the advantages and perspectives of rural credit co-operatives? - What is the role of trade and manufacturer credit? - Can micro-finance be successful in helping to reduce rural credit constraints and stimulate rural development? These are some of the issues addressed in the proceedings of the OECD expert meeting: "Agricultural Finance and Credit Infrastructure in Transition Economies", held in Portoroz, Slovenia on 29-30 May 2001. Over 90 participants, including policy makers, government officials, bankers, agro-business, independent experts, and academics from 22 countries and international organisations focused on the special issues in this sector for South Eastern Europe, Russia and Ukraine. This book is part of the OECD's ongoing co-operation with non-Member economies around the world.