Aggregate Supply in INTERLINK

Model Specification and Empirical Results
https://doi.org/10.1787/080723842221
John F. Helliwell, Peter Sturm, Peter Jarrett, Gérard Salou
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Helliwell, J. et al. (1985), “Aggregate Supply in INTERLINK: Model Specification and Empirical Results”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/080723842221.
