Adverse Outcome Pathway on chronic binding of antagonist to N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) during brain development induces impairment of learning and memory abilities

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsqs5hcrmq-en
Authors
Magdalini Sachana, Sharon Munn, Anna Bal-Price
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Cite this content as:

Sachana, M., S. Munn and A. Bal-Price (2016), “Adverse Outcome Pathway on chronic binding of antagonist to N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) during brain development induces impairment of learning and memory abilities”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsqs5hcrmq-en.
