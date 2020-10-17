Advancing Gender Balance in the Workforce

This report has been produced by the Forum on Tax Administratoin (FTA) Gender Balance Network (GBN). It contains examples of initiatives, legislative and administrative, taken by a number of GBN members or their governments to support and enhance gender balance. It provides helpful comparative information, including for the consideration of possible future policies and activities at the domestic level. Work on this report was led within the GBN by officials from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). It is the second in an intended series of reports by the FTA’s Networks and Communities of Interest which bring together experts to exchange views and work collaboratively on major themes of modern tax administration.