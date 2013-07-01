Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Simple Fiscal Stress Testing Model

Case Studies of Austrian, Czech and German Economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxm8hfvf-en
Authors
Ondra Kamenik, Zdenek Tuma, David Vavra, Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kamenik, O. et al. (2013), “A Simple Fiscal Stress Testing Model: Case Studies of Austrian, Czech and German Economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1074, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxm8hfvf-en.
Go to top