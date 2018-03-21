Skip to main content
A genie in a bottle?

Globalisation, competition and inflation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/deda7e54-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Peter Gal, William Witheridge
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Andrews, D., P. Gal and W. Witheridge (2018), “A genie in a bottle?: Globalisation, competition and inflation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1462, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/deda7e54-en.
