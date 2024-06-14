Skip to main content
A "Credit Crunch"?

The Recent Slowdown in Bank Lending and Its Implications for Monetary Policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/657730454204
Authors
Paul Francis O'Brien, Frank Browne
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

O'Brien, P. and F. Browne (1992), “A "Credit Crunch"?: The Recent Slowdown in Bank Lending and Its Implications for Monetary Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/657730454204.
