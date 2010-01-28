Skip to main content
A Bird's Eye View of OECD Housing Markets

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh5qvz1s4-en
Authors
Christophe André
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
André, C. (2010), “A Bird's Eye View of OECD Housing Markets”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 746, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh5qvz1s4-en.
