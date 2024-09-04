4th OECD Roundtable of Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth

Cities of all sizes worldwide are harnessing the power of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data to drive growth and well-being. In particular, AI is opening new avenues to help better manage complex urban systems, boost productivity, and foster societal progress in cities. AI could also contribute to meeting the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



However, not all cities have the same capacity and capability to invest in and benefit from digitalisation. In particular, medium and small-sized cities face specific hurdles, such as funding and financial constraints, inadequate digital infrastructure, digital literacy and skill gaps, and regulatory challenges.

Empowering cities of all sizes to embrace digitalisation is critical to help deliver better public services, improve quality of life, tackle climate change, develop a robust digital economy, and enhance urban governance.

This 4th OECD Roundtable on Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth will bring together key stakeholders from cities, national governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and international organisations to: