Launch of OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2024

OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2024 comes as the tourism economy emerges from recent crises, and takes stock of the strong but uneven recovery and the outlook for the future. It provides data and analysis on tourism trends and policy approaches across 50 OECD member and partner countries, and examines approaches to promote a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism for the future.
About
Why attend?
The report launch will bring together high-level policy makers and industry decision-makers for a lively and stimulating discussion focusing on the latest tourism trends and policy responses as new opportunities and challenges emerge, while shifting to more balanced and sustainable models of tourism.
What does the report provide?
- Insights into the tourism policy priorities, reforms, and developments to consolidate and build on a strong but uneven recovery.
- Analysis of the outlook for tourism, amid the unfolding economic recovery, geopolitical tensions, cost-of-living pressures, increasing climate-related events and rapid technological developments.
- Evidence on how to build a more balanced future of tourism for more sustainable outcomes, with examples of country policy responses and practices.
- Thematic chapters providing insights on how to strengthen the tourism workforce and improve the evidence base for sustainable tourism policies.
Speakers
Ms. Lamia Kamal-Chaoui
Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities | OECD
Mr. Hubert Gambs
Deputy Director General, DG GROW | European Commission
Mr. Sergio Guerreiro
Senior Director | Turismo de Portugal, Chair of the OECD Tourism Committee
Mr. Brian Beall
Director | National Travel and Tourism Office, US Dept of Commerce
Ms. Gitta Brueckman
Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility EMEA | Marriott International
Ms. Herim Lee
Director | Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Korea
Mr. Jeremy Sampson
CEO | Travel Foundation
Agenda
