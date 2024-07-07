Skip to main content
Mapping Territorial Transformations in Africa (MAPTA)

Africa is undergoing enormous territorial transformations driven by factors such as climate change, rapid urbanisation and a growing population. The Mapping territorial transformations in Africa (MAPTA) platform provides data and analyses to help policy makers design more effective and integrated development policies. MAPTA focuses on the three key challenges: climate change, security and gender equality issues.

