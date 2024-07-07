Mapping Territorial Transformations in Africa (MAPTA)

Green spaces deliver indispensable ecosystem services, from pollution control to the cooling effects and fostering biodiversity. However, the availability of green space is not enough, proximity matters. People need to live close to these green spaces to benefit from their cooling effects. Data is essential to help define targeted strategies to preserve and leverage green spaces in the face of rapid urbanisation and climate change.

To see our interactive maps and data: https://mapping-africa-transformations.org/climate/