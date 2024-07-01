Meat consumption is the human consumption of beef, veal, pig, poultry and sheep.

Compared to other commodities, meat is characterised by high production costs and high output prices. Consumption levels are related to living standards, diet, livestock production and consumer prices, as well as macroeconomic uncertainty and shocks to GDP.

While the global meat industry provides food and a livelihood for billions of people, it also has significant environmental and health consequences for the planet.

This indicator is measured in thousand tonnes of carcass weight (except for poultry expressed as ready to cook weight) and in kilograms of retail weight per capita for beef and veal, pig, poultry, and sheep.