Can we end corruption?
Corruption entails costs that no country can afford. Serious harm results when public officials take bribes to award business contracts, for example, in areas such as road construction, water infrastructure, medicines or electricity – derailing the functioning of markets and undermining economic development. This year we mark the 25th anniversary of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention which combats corruption by criminalising the bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactions.