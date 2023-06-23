Citizens are shaping EU’s main investment policy

As part of the capacity building and learning activities, the OECD organised an in-person seminar in Paris on June 7 and 8, 2023 in the context of TAIEX REGIO Peer2Peer. Participants were invited to a series of working and social activities focused on sharing learnings, challenges, and planning for the next phases.



Participants were invited to reflect on the main challenges they face or will face when moving from experimentation to a systemic culture of participation. These challenges are not specific to the cohesion policy community, and can then feed the overall discussion on how to build stronger democratic participation.



1. Integrate citizen participation in formal processes, be it political, electoral, or administrative, to break this isolated or parallel state in which these efforts currently exist vis-à-vis formal decision-making spaces.



2. Build environment that supports flexibility and experimentation needs to be created in public administration, so that civil servants feel more comfortable with exploring new practices and approaches to policy.



3. For the participation to be effective and impactful, considering the diversity component and ensuring inclusion of marginalised or underrepresented people are crucial steps to faithfully represent the demographic composition of its society.



4. Citizens require incentives, be they symbolic or financial, as well as time for them to commit to the participatory process.



5. Need to build and strengthen a culture of participation to make it scalable. This includes approaches in and out of government, to establish a democratic infrastructure to promote participatory decision-making, involving regulation, skills development, toolkit creation, spaces, platforms, and shared methodologies. Participants raised the possibility to make participation mandatory, as a legal obligation in the feasibility studies phase, before a decision is reached.



6. Capacity building to equip both civil servants and civil society with the skills needed to better support and participate in such processes.



7. Building trust between citizens and government, so that citizens trust their government and that their participation has weight in governmental decision-making. Likewise, that governments trust their citizens to give actionable and valuable input in key policy issues.



8. Governments need to adapt and create formal spaces for participation, integrated in their administrative culture.



9. Prioritize resource allocation for these processes, namely impactful participation can only be achieved with dedicated financial, human, or technical resources.



10. Strengthen networks and bonds of mutual learning and support are crucial aspects to demystify participation, breaking the initial barriers and resistances stemming from fear or ignorance, to be able to scale good practices and support groups.