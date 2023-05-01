MOOC Governance of state-owned enterprises

As key players in public policies designed to support economic, social and environmental transitions, they must be efficient, transparent and economically balanced. From the provision of public and social services to the implementation of sectoral policies relating to industry, infrastructure, energy, health, digital technology and transportation, state-owned enterprises play a major role in achieving the sustainable development objectives. Their governance is therefore essential.

In recent years, in many countries and in addition to its financial support, the Agence française de développement (French Development Agency - AFD) has provided non-financial support to the governance of state-owned enterprises, particularly on issues related to the state/state-owned enterprise relationship.

Thanks to this MOOC created by AFD in partnership with OECD, you will be able to discover or to deepen your knowledge of the complex issues and opportunities offered by the governance of state-owned enterprises to all stakeholders and the public.

You will also learn about the transformation challenges facing state-owned enteprises, with a particular focus on sustainable development, climate and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Through an interactive and innovative course where experience in the field is combined with the fundamentals delivered by experts , this MOOC offers you the opportunity to develop your skills on a strategic subject.

At your own pace and in association with the community that will bring together all the trainees in this course, let's discover governance of state-owned enterprises !