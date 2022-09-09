What is fragility?

"The OECD States of Fragility 2022 report reviews the current state of global fragility, ongoing responses to it and opportunities for better ways and means of engagement in fragile contexts. Fragility, according to the OECD, is the combination of exposure to risk and insufficient coping capacities of the state, system and/or communities to manage, absorb or mitigate those risks. It occurs in a spectrum of intensity across six dimensions: economic, environmental, human, political, security and societal."