The objective of LinkEED 2.0 is to enhance our understanding of the role of policies in inclusive growth through innovative analytical work based on the use of linked employer-employee data in different OECD countries. These data are typically drawn from administrative sources related to the social security and tax system and in some cases from mandatory employer surveys. As a result, they tend to be very comprehensive, often covering the universe of workers and firms in a country, and of very high quality, specifically in relation to earnings, given the financial implications of reporting errors. The data are ideally suited to analyse questions related to wage-setting and job mobility. LinkEED 2.0 builds on an earlier OECD project that specifically focused on the role of firms in wage inequality.