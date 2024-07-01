Skip to main content
LinkEED 2.0

The objective of LinkEED 2.0 is to enhance our understanding of the role of policies in inclusive growth through innovative analytical work based on the use of linked employer-employee data in different OECD countries. The project relies on a network of researchers at universities, research institutes and government institutions with access to the linked employer-employee data in their country.

