The objective of LinkEED 2.0 is to enhance our understanding of the role of policies in inclusive growth through innovative analytical work based on the use of linked employer-employee data in different OECD countries. These data are typically drawn from administrative sources related to the social security and tax system and in some cases from mandatory employer surveys. As a result, they tend to be very comprehensive, often covering the universe of workers and firms in a country, and of very high quality, specifically in relation to earnings, given the financial implications of reporting errors. The data are ideally suited to analyse questions related to wage-setting and job mobility. LinkEED 2.0 builds on an earlier OECD project that specifically focused on the role of firms in wage inequality.
Network
Since the linked employer-employee data tend to be confidential, the project relies on a network of researchers at universities, research institutes and government institutions with access to the linked employer employee data in their country. The network is continuously expanding and currently covers close to thirty researchers and fifteen OECD countries.
Workstreams
The work for LinkEED 2.0 is structured in five workstreams. The work for each workstream is led by a core team consisting of OECD staff and external network members.
The green transition will create new opportunities but also raises concerns about the risk of job displacement. This workstream analyses the consequences of job displacement for workers in high-pollution industries and how policies can best support displaced workers.
- Barreto, C., Grundke, R. and Krill, Z. (2023), "The cost of job loss in carbon-intensive sectors: Evidence from Germany", OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1774.
Gender wage gap remain stubbornly high in most OECD countries. This workstream analyses the drivers of the gender wage gaps within and between firms as well as how policies can help to reduce them.
- Palladino, M., Bertheau, A., Hijzen, A., Barreto, C., Gülümser, D., Muraközy, B. and Skans, O. N. (2024), "The role of bargaining and discrimination in the gender wage gap in France: A cross-country perspective", forthcoming.
This workstream analyses how job mobility between firms can promote the integration of migrants. It looks at the extent to which migrants are segregated between workplaces, they sort in low-wage firms and they climb the job ladder as they gain experience in the country
In most OECD countries, aggregate wage and productivity growth have been persistently weak. This not only is undermining the ability to support rising standards of living but also intensifies questions about the way incomes are distributed. This workstream analyses the role of job mobility in reviving aggregate wage and productivity growth by enhancing a more efficient allocation of resources across firms. It also analyses the consequences of job mobility for the depth of inequalities over the life-course and how policies can promote opportunities for career progression.
- Hijzen, A., Zwysen, W. and Lillehagen, M. (2021) "Job mobility, reallocation and wage growth: A tale of two countries", OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 254.
This workstream mobilises linked employer-employee data to conduct high-quality evaluations of structural reforms and labour market policies in OECD countries.
- Hijzen, A., Montenegro, M. and Pessoa, A. (2023), "Minimum wages in a dual labour market: Evidence from the 2019 minimum-wage hike in Spain", OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 298.