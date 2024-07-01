Skip to main content
Business Development Services for Start-ups and SMEs

SMEs and entrepreneurs face a number of challenges in business growth and survival, such as internationalisation, adopting digital technologies, acquiring skills and talent and approaching investors. They can often benefit from external advice in helping meet these challenges. Business development services help by offering a diagnosis of the strengths and weaknesses of individual firms and providing advice on how to improve business practices.

