OECD Jobs Strategy

High levels of inequality, slow growth in productivity and wages, and profound labour market transformations following the digital revolution, globalisation and demographic changes pose major challenges for policy makers of OECD and emerging economies. The OECD Jobs Strategy provides detailed policy recommendations across a broad range of policy areas in order to help countries address these challenges.

Good Jobs for All in a Changing World of Work
