High levels of inequality, slow growth in productivity and wages, and profound labour market transformations following the digital revolution, globalisation and demographic changes pose major challenges for policy makers of OECD and emerging economies.

The OECD Jobs Strategy provides detailed policy recommendations across a broad range of policy areas in order to help countries address these challenges. It goes beyond job quantity and considers job quality and inclusiveness as central policy priorities, while emphasising the importance of resilience and adaptability for good economic and labour market performance in a changing world of work.