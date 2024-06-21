Skip to main content
OECD Global Roundtables on Access to Justice

Work on access to justice is steered by the OECD Global Roundtables on Access to Justice. The Roundtables are a forum for the exchange of good practices and lessons learned and provide an opportunity for policymakers to share experiences on improving access to justice for all, including from the perspective of people and businesses. They cover institutional set-ups for people-centred and effective dispute resolution, legal needs assessment, legal assistance, access to justice, and legal empowerment. They also allow countries to share data and knowledge and undertake joint policy analysis.

