Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Greek
Publications
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Greece 2009
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Greece 2009
(Greek version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789607284235-el
Authors
OECD
Tags
Greece
Climate change
Environment
Environmental policies and evaluation
Biodiversity, water and ecosystems
Climate adaptation and resilience
Climate mitigation and net-zero transition
Pollution
Resource efficiency and circular economy
Environment, society and economy
Greening countries, regions and cities
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Biodiversity
Circular economy in cities and regions
Circular economy policies and country studies
Climate and resilience in cities
Climate risks and disasters
Economic policies to foster green growth
Ensuring environmental compliance
Environmental country reviews
Environmental statistics, accounts and indicators
Social and economic impacts of environmental policies
Environmentally related taxes
Green growth
Waste management
Water
Resource efficiency and the circular economy
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
29 Ιουνίου 2010
Available in:
Ελληνικά
English
français
Ελληνικά
Download PDF
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
Ελληνικά
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2010),
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Greece 2009: (Greek version)
, Hellenic Ministry for the Environment, Physical Planning and Public Works, Athens,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789607284235-el
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Related publications
Report
Εθνική Στρατηγική Χρηματοοικονομικoύ Εγγραμματισμού για την Ελλάδα
24 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Report
Ελλάδα: Προφίλ Υγείας 2023
11 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Report
Προφίλ χωρών για τον καρκίνο: Ελλάδα 2023
1 Φεβρουαρίου 2023
Report
Ελλάδα: Προφίλ Υγείας 2021
8 Ιανουαρίου 2022
Report
Ελλάδα: Προφίλ Υγείας 2019
28 Νοεμβρίου 2019
Report
Ακεραιότητα στη χρηματοδότηση των πολιτικών κομμάτων και υποψηφίων στην Ελλάδα
30 Νοεμβρίου 2018
Report
Εγχειρίδιο Εσωτερικού Ελέγχου για την Ελληνική Δημόσια Διοίκηση
30 Νοεμβρίου 2018
Report
Αξιολόγηση από Ομοτίμους του Δικαίου και των Πολιτικών Ανταγωνισμού στην Ελλάδα 2018
8 Ιανουαρίου 2018
Go to top