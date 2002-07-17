Skip to main content
Umweltorientierte öffentliche Beschaffung

Probleme und praktische Lösungen
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066083-de
Authors
OECD
Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Umweltorientierte öffentliche Beschaffung: Probleme und praktische Lösungen, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066083-de.
