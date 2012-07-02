Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD-Berichte über Gesundheitssysteme: Schweiz 2011

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264179738-de
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
Tags
OECD Reviews of Health Systems

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO (2012), OECD-Berichte über Gesundheitssysteme: Schweiz 2011, FOPH, Bern, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264179738-de.
Go to top